WATCH: Mesa seniors turn plastic bags into lifesaving mats for unhoused community

MESA, AZ — Every Monday morning at Tower Point RV Resort in Mesa, a group of seniors gathers with crochet hooks in hand, turning discarded plastic grocery bags into something extraordinary: sleeping mats for people experiencing homelessness.

The group operates without dues, bylaws, or even an official name. What they do have is friendship, connection, and a shared mission to give back to their community.

Using donated plastic grocery bags that might otherwise end up in landfills, these dedicated volunteers crochet tight, durable sleeping mats. The finished products are warm, waterproof, and essential for survival on the streets.

Over the years, their quiet dedication has produced nearly 350 mats, all donated to the Salvation Army. Each mat represents countless hours of work, one stitch at a time, one conversation at a time, one Monday at a time.

Through their simple idea powered by generous hearts, these seniors create ripple effects that extend far beyond their RV park community.

Watch in the player above as ABC15 takes a look at one of their weekly gatherings, aiming to make a difference in the lives of others.