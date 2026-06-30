WATCH: Local companies step up to help Valley mom living with end-stage kidney disease

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye mother Jelsa Seid spends her days balancing the challenges of raising a family while living with end-stage kidney failure and waiting for the call that could change her life: a kidney donor.

But recently, a different kind of life-changing call came her way.

After reaching out to Parker & Sons looking for help with a home water treatment system, she got quite the response.

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

Seid explained that she had been relying on bottled water because her hard tap water was continually making her sick, creating an added financial burden as she navigates her health journey. She also admitted she couldn't afford to purchase a system and hoped there was a program to assist.

Moved by her story, Parker & Sons partnered with EcoWater Systems to make sure help was on the way.

Together, the companies are donating and installing a new water softener and reverse-osmosis system at no cost to Seid and her family.

ABC15's Cameron Polom met with Seid as she continues to search for a living kidney donor, sharing how a simple request sparked an outpouring of generosity. Watch the full Uplifting Arizona story in the video player above.