WATCH: How a late Ahwatukee track coach continues to make a positive impact on the community

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Seven years after his passing, Larry Thomas is still helping Arizona students succeed.

The beloved Mountain Pointe High School track coach, dropout coordinator, Marine veteran and youth mentor spent his life helping young people find direction.

When he died from brain cancer in 2019, thousands attended his funeral — a reflection of the countless lives he touched. His mother, Charley Taylor, knew she couldn't let that impact end there.

What began as a way to honor her son has grown into the Larry Thomas Youth Development Foundation, serving students across the Valley with food assistance, backpack giveaways, mentorship programs and leadership development opportunities.

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One of its fastest-growing efforts is the Larry Thomas Pride Pantry, providing food boxes to students facing food insecurity, so they have meals over the weekend when school lunches aren't available.

ABC15's Cameron Polom met the mother carrying on her son's mission, heard from students whose lives are being changed, and saw how one educator's legacy continues opening doors long after he's gone. Watch the full Uplifting Arizona story in the video player above.

To learn more about the program, including an upcoming golf tournament fundraiser in September, click here.