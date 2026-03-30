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WATCH: Grieving mother founds Tristan's Trees to help other families heal and grow

What began as an unimaginable loss is now helping others find a way forward
After losing her son at nearly 35 weeks, Sheridan James turned her grief into something living, founding Tristan’s Trees, a nonprofit honoring babies lost too soon by planting trees in their memory.
Grieving mother founds Tristan's Trees to help other families heal and grow
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After losing her son Tristan at nearly 35 weeks, Sheridan James turned her grief into something living, founding Tristan’s Trees, a nonprofit that honors babies lost too soon by planting trees in their memory.

Each tree becomes more than a tribute; it’s a place to grieve, to remember, and to begin healing.

Along the way, families are also rooted in something just as powerful through a community of mothers who understand that kind of loss.

ABC15's Cameron Polom met James and a family touched by her mission, showing how one mother’s heartbreak is now helping others grow through theirs. Watch the Uplifting Arizona story in the video player above.

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