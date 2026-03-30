WATCH: Grieving mother founds Tristan's Trees to help other families heal and grow

After losing her son Tristan at nearly 35 weeks, Sheridan James turned her grief into something living, founding Tristan’s Trees, a nonprofit that honors babies lost too soon by planting trees in their memory.

Each tree becomes more than a tribute; it’s a place to grieve, to remember, and to begin healing.

Along the way, families are also rooted in something just as powerful through a community of mothers who understand that kind of loss.

ABC15's Cameron Polom met James and a family touched by her mission, showing how one mother’s heartbreak is now helping others grow through theirs. Watch the Uplifting Arizona story in the video player above.