WATCH: Great Dane groups bring dozens of dogs to fulfill hospice patients' wishes

TEMPE, AZ — Dozens of gentle giants filled the plaza of Friendship Village Healthcare Center in Tempe on Saturday to answer the wish of a Valley woman in hospice.

Angie Pierce has been a long-time owner and fan of the massive breed. However, she said she can no longer have her own due to cancer.

"I used to raise Great Danes in Florida. I no longer have one, so I just fell in love with these dogs and wish I could have them again,” Pierce said.

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Pierce said she had one wish: to have a Great Dane visit her.

The Regal Dane Rescue worked with the community meetup group, the AZ Dane Army, to surprise her with more than 30 danes on Saturday afternoon.

WATCH the story above to see her reaction.