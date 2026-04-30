WATCH: Gilbert siblings build tennis dynasty together at ACP

GILBERT, AZ — For the past three years, Gilbert siblings Natasha and Andre Aghenta have helped transform Arizona College Prep Middle School’s tennis program into a championship powerhouse.

Together, the brother-and-sister duo led ACP to three consecutive East Valley Conference titles — the first championships in program history.

Natasha first made history by going undefeated while competing mostly against boys in the school’s top singles spot, eventually winning back-to-back conference championships. Now a freshman at Hamilton High School, she remains undefeated in her first varsity season.

This year, Andre added another title to the family legacy after battling back from knee and foot injuries that sidelined him for months. He returned in time for tryouts and completed an undefeated eighth-grade season of his own.

Their parents say the sport has not only shaped them as athletes, but strengthened the bond they share as siblings.

In the video player above, Cameron Polom introduces the family behind one of the Valley’s most remarkable middle school tennis runs and shows how years of practice together helped build far more than championships.