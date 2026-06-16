WATCH: Gilbert Realtor writes book to help kids navigate moving

GILBERT, AZ — For most families, moving means packing boxes, changing addresses, and adjusting to a new routine. But one Gilbert Realtor noticed there's often another side to the story that gets overlooked: what the move feels like for the kids.

After spending more than 20 years helping East Valley families buy and sell homes, Stacia Ehlen saw firsthand how difficult moving can be for children leaving friends, schools, and familiar surroundings.

Inspired by those experiences, she wrote her first children's book, "Big Move, Big Adventures," to help young readers navigate the emotions that come with starting over somewhere new.

In the video player above, meet Ehlen and her family to learn how conversations with clients inspired the book, how her own children helped bring it to life, and why she hopes it helps kids see moving not as something to fear, but as the beginning of their next great adventure.