WATCH: Gabriel's Angels helps children through pet therapy
The group has been helping children around Arizona for more than two decades
Prev
Next
A Valley organization is putting impressionable paw prints on the lives of children who need them.
Posted at 6:23 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 21:23:13-04
A Valley organization is putting impressionable paw prints on the lives of children who need them.
Gabriel’s Angels was founded in 2000 and delivers pet therapy and animal-assisted activities for kids around Arizona.
They have programs that allow children to gain confidence by reading to animals, and offer both group activities and individual experiences.
Learn more about the program in the video player above.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.