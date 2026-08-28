WATCH: Four years later, father-son garage still fixing cars and changing lives

GLENDALE, AZ — Four years ago, ABC15 introduced viewers to Michael and Matthew Kuba, a Glendale father and son spending their free time helping families repair vehicles they couldn't afford to fix themselves.

Back then, Matthew was just 13 years old.

Today, he's 17 and still working alongside his father at The Junkie Garage.

The nonprofit was founded after Michael faced a financial crisis and taught himself how to repair his family's vehicle. What started as necessity has grown into a mission that's helping veterans, seniors, single parents and working families stay on the road through free and low-cost repairs.

The organization is also expanding its impact through a Facebook subscription program, where supporters contribute less than three dollars a month to help fund repairs and future projects. The nonprofit is also preparing to raffle off a restored vehicle to raise additional funds.

ABC15's Cameron Polom revisited the father-son team to see how the mission has grown, how Matthew has evolved from helper to mechanic, and why helping people remains the most rewarding part of the job.

Watch the story in the video player above.