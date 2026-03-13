WATCH: Chandler teen becomes first girl in Arizona to make 6A baseball team

CHANDLER, AZ — At Chandler High School, one freshman is stepping onto the baseball diamond and quietly rewriting the record books

Sophia Valencia has become the first girl to make a 6A baseball team in Arizona, earning a spot on the freshman squad at Chandler High School.

It's a milestone that’s turning heads across the Valley.

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But for Sophia, it’s less about making history and more about proving that passion and hard work belong to everyone, regardless of gender.

In a sport traditionally dominated by boys, Sophia has had to navigate skepticism, criticism, and the occasional doubter.

Yet she says the experience has taught her resilience and how to tune out the noise while focusing on the game she loves.

We'll sit down with Sophia to talk about what it means to compete in a boys' league, how she handles the pressure and the haters, and why she hopes her journey inspires other girls to chase their own athletic dreams.

We’ll also hear from her mom, brother and her coach about the dedication and talent that helped Sophia earn her place on the roster and why they believe she’s just getting started.

Watch Sophia's story in the player above.