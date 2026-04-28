WATCH: Cancer survivor returns to hospital as volunteer to support patients

After surviving leukemia and undergoing a stem cell transplant, Allan Jones is now volunteering on the very same floor where he once fought for his life. Known by staff for his kindness during treatment, even handing out snow globes to nurses, Allan has returned to offer comfort and connection to patients facing the same diagnosis.

Now, he spends his time visiting rooms, sharing his experience, and offering something uniquely powerful: perspective from someone who’s been there. For patients like Marc Geyer, that connection can make all the difference, turning fear into hope and uncertainty into possibility.

Allan’s journey has come full circle, inspiring others not only through his words but through his presence, proving that sometimes the most meaningful support comes from those who truly understand.

In the video player above, ABC15’s Cameron Polom introduces us to the survivor turned volunteer, shows how he’s making an impact on the same unit that once cared for him, and highlights the growing need for volunteers who can help patients feel seen, supported, and encouraged.