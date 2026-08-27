WATCH: Army veteran runs 500 miles to honor his mother

MESA, AZ — Most people would drive from Utah to Mexico. Christian Zepeda is running it.

The Army veteran is currently making his way across Arizona on a self-supported journey spanning more than 500 miles, traveling from the Utah border to the Mexico border one step at a time. But this isn't about setting records. It's about honoring his mother.

After losing her to breast cancer, Christian decided to transform grief into action, using the run to raise awareness for people battling cancer and remind families facing difficult diagnoses that they're not alone.

What's making the journey even more meaningful is his approach to giving back. When people ask how they can support him, Christian doesn't direct them to a fundraising page. Instead, he encourages them to help someone in their own life who may be battling cancer or facing another difficult challenge.

As he makes his way through the Valley before continuing south toward Tucson and eventually Mexico, support has poured in from people following his journey online. Thousands have connected with his story, offering encouragement and sharing their own experiences with loss, resilience and hope.

ABC15's Cameron Polom caught up with Christian during one of the toughest stretches of the run to learn why this journey is about far more than miles. See how one Arizona veteran is carrying his mother's memory across an entire state in the video above.