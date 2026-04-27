WATCH: Affordable housing opens for single parents pursuing college degrees

PHOENIX — A Valley nonprofit is tackling two of the biggest obstacles facing single parents — housing and education — at the same time.

Phoenix Scholar House officially opened its doors on Thursday. It is the first community of its kind in Arizona. The affordable housing is built specifically for single parents pursuing a college degree.

Residents get more than just a roof over their heads. Childcare, education support, and career development are all part of the package. The community is designed to help parents stay in school without having to choose between their kids and their future.

Sierra Chavez-Fiore, a mom of three, is already living there. The full-time nursing student and part-time worker says the stability has changed everything.

"It definitely helps give me that peace of mind, and live stress-free I guess... so I can focus on my school, right? Because my school is very important. I am in a fast-paced program, and so, like, just knowing, like, we're safe here, and we have a good home," Chavez-Fiore said.

The project is a partnership between nonprofit Save the Family and Brinshore Development. They call this a blueprint and say they hope to replicate it across Arizona.

Learn more about the Phoenix Scholar House in the video player above.