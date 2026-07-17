WATCH: 87-year-old weightlifter inspiring gym as he trains to break national record

At a local Valley gym, there's one member who tends to stop people in their tracks. That's because he's 87 and lifting more than most can dream.

Ray Nichols is currently training to break the national deadlift record for his age group, already pulling more than 400 pounds and showing no signs of slowing down.

Fellow gym-goers watch in amazement as he powers through workouts that would challenge people decades younger.

Nichols says he isn't trying to prove anyone wrong. He simply enjoys the challenge of getting stronger and continuing to push himself.

ABC15's Cameron Polom met the man inspiring an entire gym and learned what keeps him motivated for his goals on the horizon. Watch the full Uplifting Arizona story in the video player above.