Volunteers wanted to stitch together comfort and hope for Arizona kids

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Sometimes, one small act of kindness can make a big difference in a child’s life.

That’s the story behind AZ Blankets 4 Kids, a nonprofit group in the East Valley sewing hope for children.

What started as a simple sewing project more than 20 years ago has grown into a remarkable team of nearly 90 volunteers dedicated to making a difference — one quilt at a time.

ABC15's Kaley O’Kelley stopped by a recent quilting bee at Weaver’s Needle RV Resort in Apache Junction. The room was loaded with sewing machines, fabric, and a lot of people eager to help. Many of them have been volunteering from the very start in 2001, including Sylvia Saffle.

“We do this for love because we want to help children who need a little comfort," Saffle explained.

She's the president of AZ Blankets 4 Kids. When asked how many quilts she’s made over the years, Sylvia laughed and admitted she lost count long ago.

“I would say something over 4,000," Saffle replied.

This group isn’t just made up of locals. Many of the volunteers are winter visitors from all over the country. They look forward to being part of this mission helping children experiencing homelessness, abuse, or serious illnesses. Other kids are being pulled from everything they know as they enter the foster care system.

"We'd like to see the kids, but we don't. We respect their privacy, but it's gratifying. It makes us happy that we could help," Saffle said.

Tiffany Hunter is a volunteer with Voices for CASA Children, an organization that advocates for children in foster care. She also gets to see how much these blankets mean to the kids receiving them.

"The kids light up," Hunter said. "They get so excited because it's something that's theirs. You don't even think about how comforting a blanket really is. You know, you think about it for babies and stuff. The teenagers love them just as much."

"'This is for me? It's mine?' I hear that one all the time and I'm like, 'Yeah this is yours.' They're just so excited, but to see the look on their face. You would think it's like Christmas," Hunter added.

AZ Blankets 4 Kids gathers eight times a year at quilting bees like the one ABC15 was invited to in Apache Junction. Saffle says this group has made more than 165,000 quilts collectively to support 28 nonprofit organizations across Arizona. They are also always searching for volunteers.

"It's just a wonderful group of people that want to do a lot of good for kids," said Saffle.

Anyone can help by donating fabric or sewing supplies, making a quilt at home, or joining one of the many quilting bees happening across the Valley.

For more information on how to make a difference, visit their website.