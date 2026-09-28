Valley entrepreneur keeps brother's memory shining through Christmas lights

For Caden Briggs, Christmas lights have always meant more than decorations.

Growing up, he and his younger brother Graysen spent every holiday season transforming their family's home into an over-the-top Christmas display. The brothers loved everything about it — hanging lights, rearranging decorations and making the display bigger each year.

It quickly became their favorite tradition.

As they got older, neighbors started asking for help decorating their own homes. What began as a hobby slowly turned into a small business.

Then everything changed.

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At just 15 years old, Graysen was diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer. Less than a year later, he passed away.

Instead of walking away from the tradition they built together, Caden decided to carry it forward.

Today, at just 20 years old, he's the founder of Briggs Brothers Lighting, a company that installs holiday displays across Arizona. The business now employs many of the brothers' friends and continues to grow each year.

But for Caden, every display is still connected to Graysen.

Each strand of lights serves as a reminder of the brother who helped inspire it all.

As the holiday season approaches, homes and businesses across Arizona will soon begin glowing with Christmas lights. For most people, they're simply part of the season.

For Caden, they're a way to keep a beloved brother's memory shining bright.

ABC15's Cameron Polom shares the story of two brothers, a cherished family tradition and the young entrepreneur making sure that tradition continues. Watch the full story in the video player above.