Valley animal rescue asking for help amid uncertainty of its Peoria property

PEORIA, AZ — A Valley animal rescue that's given thousands of pets a second chance is now in need of one itself.

The Barn House, a vital partner of the Arizona Humane Society, is facing an uncertain future as the Peoria property it calls home is being sold.

From housing homeless pets and providing life-saving medical care to connecting animals with loving families and even bringing companionship to seniors, The Barn House has been a lifeline for both animals and the community. Now, they’re asking for help to find a new, permanent location.

Ahead of their St. Patrick's Day fundraiser, ABC15's Cameron Polom spoke with the organization's founder about their impact and how the community can step in to ensure they don't have to close their doors.

If you'd like to help The Barn House, click here.