Teens donate thousands of books to local refugees

PHOENIX — Two west Valley teens are showing all of us a little motivation and effort can go a long way to helping those in need.

“Be a rainbow in somebody else’s cloud, thank you for your service, have a great holiday,” reads Pravneet Chadha as he writes a holiday card to a local veteran.

“Here are our dental kits, basically inside of them there’s toothpaste, a toothbrush over here,” said Hurshneet Chadha showing care packages ready to be dropped off.

The two brothers spearheaded a few different social campaigns through their nonprofit Project Smile AZ.

“We’ve gotten everything from the city of Peoria, we’re grown up here, we went to school here,” said 13-year-old Pravneet. “It just makes you want to pay it forward to a community that’s been so good to us.”

Along with his 16-year-old brother, they’re certainly doing all they can to repay the favor. Since the start of the pandemic, they’ve handwritten and set out thousands of greetings cards to patients suffering from COVID-19 at our local hospitals. An effort that’s now expanding to more deserving folks across the state.

“Now we’ve branched out to veterans, homeless individuals, cancer patients,” said Pravneet.

Their dental care packages soon headed to organizations that help the homeless. The brothers told ABC15 they’re constantly on a search for the next way to make a difference.

“It’s been really fulfilling for us and that’s basically what entrepreneurship is, just looking for what’s next,” said Hurshneet.

That next mission took place this past weekend. Over the last month, the two teens collected more than 1,500 gently used books, bagged them up, and delivered them to kids with the Welcome to America Project. The Welcome to America Project is an organization focused on helping resettle refugees in Arizona.

“You know it’s just nice to see people who are happy,” said Pravneet. “We got a really nice message on Instagram from a COVID patient who received our card, and it meant the world to us that it meant the world to them.”

If you’d like to get involved with their campaigns, click here.