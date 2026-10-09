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Ride on Sky Harbor's new autonomous shuttle

The planes aren't the only thing on auto-pilot at the airport.
The planes aren't the only thing on auto-pilot at Sky Harbor.
Driverless shuttles hit the road at Phoenix Sky Harbor
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Posted

PHOENIX — You’ve heard of Waymo, but have you heard of Ohmio?

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is testing two new autonomous passenger shuttles in its East Economy parking lot. The driverless vehicles transport passengers between parking areas and the PHX Sky Train station, with on-board attendants available to assist riders and take control if necessary.

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The shuttles are currently operating on weekdays during daylight hours as part of a six-month pilot program. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says the city hopes to hear from travelers about their experiences before deciding whether to continue the service.

Watch in the video player above as ABC15's Adam Klepp hopped aboard one of the new shuttles to see how they work and what passengers can expect.

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