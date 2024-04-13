Phoenix high school teacher honored for decades of mentorship at Carl Hayden High School

PHOENIX — After three decades in the classroom, an outstanding Valley teacher was honored in a big way on Friday.

At a surprise assembly at Carl Hayden High School, Chicanos Por La Causa surprised Gabriel Robles with the Esperanza Latino Teacher Award, a cash award and $2,500 for the school.

Mr. Robles has spent 28 years with the Phoenix Union High School District, working as a mentor, educator, and track/cross-country coach. He is said to get up long before sunrise to drive a minibus for students who don't have a ride to morning practices and spends his lunch breaks helping students learn English.

Carl Hayden is a Title 1 school with 98% of the student body being Hispanic and roughly 80% of the student population living below the poverty line.

ABC15 caught up with Mr. Robles after the presentation and heard from some of the students whom he has positively impacted throughout the years.

