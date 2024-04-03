WATCH: Queen Creek school officer bonding with students through music

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A resource officer at a Queen Creek school is using a special instrument to bond with the students he helps protect: an actual musical instrument.

Officer Kramer plays the baritone in Payne Junior High School's band. He rehearses with the young musicians and performs in their concerts.

ABC15 met up with Officer Kramer and his fellow musicians to talk about their relationship and how it's made the campus a better place for everyone.

