Man dedicates decades to Mesa hospital's model train display in memory of his late wife

MESA, AZ — Ninety-three-year-old John Macrone has dedicated decades of his life to a very special model train display at Banner Children's Hospital.

The 3,000-square-foot large-scale train garden has been in the works for more than two decades to help bring a smile to the patients and families at the Mesa hospital.

The display is a labor of love in honor of his late wife, Isabelle, who died after battling lung cancer. The couple's goal was to help bring a little joy to those dealing with injuries and illnesses, and Isabelle asked her husband to use his talents to make that a reality.

To this day, John and a group of volunteers maintain the train, which they hope will inspire other hospitals and organizations to create more relaxing, fun environments for those who need them the most.

