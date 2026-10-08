Mesa man's daily newspaper delivery reveals a decade of quiet kindness

Every morning, Barry Roth makes the same delivery.

A few pages of the newspaper for one neighbor. The sports section for another.

It's a simple routine that's been going strong for nearly 10 years.

But as ABC15 discovered, the newspaper route is just one small part of Roth's story.

Since retiring in 2012, the 79-year-old Mesa resident has spent thousands of hours volunteering throughout the Valley. He's helped install grab bars and smoke detectors for seniors through the Mesa Fire Department, sorted donations at White Dove Thrift Shop to support Hospice of the Valley, and served with several local organizations.

Those who know Roth say the same thoughtfulness that sends him door-to-door with the morning paper is the same reason he keeps showing up for his community.

Even after a recent Parkinson's diagnosis, Roth says he has no plans to stop giving back.

See how one man's daily act of kindness became a reflection of a life spent helping others in the video player above.