Maryvale teacher talks importance, success of 'Camp CAT,' helping students realize potential

MARYVALE, AZ — According to the Helios Education Foundation, one in three students in Arizona is missing too much school. By middle school, many kids have already decided what they’re “not good at,” and for some, that belief can stick for years.

But at Pueblo Del Sol School in Maryvale, one teacher is working to change that, and he’s doing this one student at a time.

Jason Catanese, known to his students as “Mr. Cat,” is the math teacher behind a growing, math-focused program called Camp Catanese, or Camp CAT.

What makes it different?

Students choose to be there.

The camp runs outside regular class time and uses math as a gateway not just to build academic confidence, but also to build a sense of belonging.

Cantanese tells ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O’Kelley, students who once said college was never on their radar are now showing up voluntarily, eager to learn, problem-solve, and be challenged.

One of those students is Merelin Flores.

She told O’Kelley she keeps coming back because it’s the first time she truly feels like she belongs.

“I think he really saw determination in me and the capability to do things I didn’t know I was able to do,” Flores said. “Now I see myself as someone who can do anything.”

Catanese says that the shift in the way students see themselves is the real work.

“Great teachers see kids for their potential and what they don’t see in themselves,” he said. “I think it’s important for all of us to have people in our lives that say yes to us. 'Yes — you can do this.'”

And the results are striking.

Catanese says 98% of students who participate in Camp CAT go on to college.

At a time when chronic absenteeism continues to impact classrooms across Arizona, programs like this are offering a different approach and one that is built on trust, encouragement, and showing kids they matter.

Camp Catanese continues to grow through community support, word of mouth, and a belief that when students feel seen, they show up.

Parents, educators, and community partners interested in learning more about Camp Catanese or supporting the program can reach out directly:

For more information about Camp Catanese, go to their website.