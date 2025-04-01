Make-A-Wish celebrates the start of Wish Month 

PHOENIX — April kicks off an entire month of making dreams come true for kids battling critical illnesses around the globe and right here in Arizona!

April is "World Wish Month" for Make-A-Wish America. Since it was founded right here in Arizona back in 1980, more than 600,000 wishes have been granted around the globe. But to keep the dreams alive, Make-A-Wish needs you to take action and become part of their next generation of Wish Makers!

"We know every 20 minutes, a child is diagnosed with a critical illness, and every 33 minutes, a wish is granted," explains Jared Perry, Chief Revenue Officer for Make-A-Wish America. "So we need help. It takes financial resources, it takes volunteers, but together, as a community, we can come together and help Make-A-Wish make these lasting, impactful wishes."

The mission is deeply personal for Serena Carpenter. Not only is she currently a Wish Maker, but she also received a wish as a teenager when she was battling cancer ten years ago.

"It's more than I could have ever imagined!" says Carpenter. "I love being part of the wish journey with families, and I love getting to know our families and being part of their lives and giving them something they can look forward to and have joy in - even though the days might be hard."

In April, Make-A-Wish Arizona is also celebrating an important milestone: 45 years of granting wishes!

The organization was founded in the Valley back in 1980 with the first wish. In 1980, 7-year-old Christopher Grecius got to be a DPS Trooper for the day. He'd eventually lose his battle to leukemia, but his mom, Linda Pauling, has helped keep his legacy alive - and helped hundreds of thousands of kids in the process - by co-founding Make-A-Wish.

There are roughly 550 kids across Arizona currently waiting for their wishes to be granted.

To volunteer, donate, or find another way to help, click here.