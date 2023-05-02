Local powerlifting prodigy gets big surprise from world's strongest man

Watch Now
Posted at 6:16 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 21:16:24-04

A local powerlifting prodigy, Luella Bowden, is on a meteoric rise after she picked up the sport a year ago.

Her list of wins, lifts, and state records since are mind-blowing.

“It’s been just so sudden and honestly so fun,” said Bowden, now a senior at Coolidge High School. “I have the record for squat, bench, and deadlift, and total for sub-junior, junior, and open women.”

Despite squatting and deadlifting 400 plus pounds, her journey to this point has been filled with plenty of adversity.

Bowden's father passed away when she was 7 years old, her mother's battle with addiction forced her to move to Arizona from Colorado and in with her grandparents just as she was starting high school.

“If the person I was when I first came to Arizona saw me now, she would be so surprised,” said Bowden. “It was really difficult at first.”

Bowden's grandmother, Annette Coberley said Bowden's attitude changed dramatically thanks to her talent for weightlifting, and a new found confidence was born.

“It’s amazing and almost surreal to just think we have a world-class champion that lives in our house, that I’m responsible to raise and take care of,” said Coberley with a laugh. “She’s such an inspiration.”

Just a few months ago, her story found its way to Brian Shaw. The four-time world's strongest man sent Bowden a special video prior to the high school state championship.

“Really excited that you found lifting, I found lifting when I was a young man and got into it and it always provided me a place where I could go and I could train, and the weights were going to judge me, I’m sure you have found that same thing,” said Shaw in the video. “I’m really excited for you and wanted to wish you all the best.”

Bowden tells ABC15 she was stunned when she saw the video, saying "It was so unexpected".

“There’s a big name that knows me, that sent me good luck, it really made me want to compete at my best,” she added.

Bowden took the title home the next day. Now a holder of 15 powerlifting records, her next stop is at sub-junior nationals and then world championships in Romania.

She has created a fundraiserto help her journey to both competitions. A plea her grandma says comes from the most deserving young woman.

“She’s been through so many trials and rose above it all. She is such a great example of what woman can do and that we are strong in so many ways” said Coberley.

