'I'm going to survive and grow': Valley man rises from homelessness to first-time grad

PHOENIX — Addist Bennett reminds us how easy it is for some of us to fall into homelessness. A series of unfortunate events left Bennett without a roof over his head, searching for food at community kitchens, and not healthy enough to carry his own belongings.

A hernia he suffered on the job left him unable to work, and the dominoes began to fall.

"I just never thought my life would be reduced to pushing a cart," Bennett said.

He lost his job at nearly 60 years old due to the injury, then his apartment, his IDs, and eventually his confidence. The hernia pain was so severe that it was, at times, debilitating.

"You can have so much pain it could literally cause you to pass out," Bennett said.

One day, that excruciating pain struck at the top of a stairwell.

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"The next thing I know, I'm at the bottom of the stairs, and didn't know how I got there. Didn't have no wallet, no laptop. Whoever came by saw me there, and took what I had," Bennett said.

In roughly six months, his ailment had cost him nearly everything. He recalls looking to a higher power while pushing a cart on the streets.

"Just give me the strength to get back up and keep going," Bennett said.

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As quickly as things unraveled, it took Bennett years to claw his way back. He was homeless long enough to eventually be pictured on a pamphlet for Chandler's homeless services.

He attributes his ascent out of homelessness to when he started volunteering at the Salvation Army, which connected him with Circle the City, an organization that helps people experiencing homelessness navigate the healthcare system.

"I just kept taking small steps," Bennett said.

Once healthy, Bennett enrolled at Gateway Community College, studying HVAC, controls, and security. While still in school, he landed a job as a surveillance technician through a partnership with Johnson Controls.

Bennett described himself as a resilient weed — growing out of the pavement.

"I'm going to survive and grow, no matter what happens," Bennett said.

Bennett will turn 60 next week. He plans to graduate with an associate's degree by the fall — and says walking across the stage will be his first time doing so.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.