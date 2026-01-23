Green ice cream is being sold at the WM Phoenix Open this year

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — This year at the WM Phoenix Open, a bright green scoop called WMPO Green Dream is turning heads and turning treats into tangible help for Arizona communities.

The limited-edition ice cream, created by Valley shop Novel Ice Cream, isn’t just a fun nod to the “Greenest Show on Grass.” Twenty percent of every scoop sold goes directly to the WM Phoenix Open Working For Tomorrow Fund, helping power sustainability projects across the state. The fund will send those donations directly to nonprofits in the Valley helping fight hunger, and those helping keep our state beautiful through sustainability projects.

ABC15 followed the ripple effect of good starting from a cone at a golf tournament to meals on tables across the Valley.

In the above video, watch as Cameron Polom takes you inside the ice cream truck where the flavor was born and the nonprofits benefiting from the sweet gesture.