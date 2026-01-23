Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

Green ice cream is being sold at the WM Phoenix Open this year

Two of the organizations that receive funding from this endeavor are Waste Not and the Olive Branch Community of Hope's Food Closet
This year at the WM Phoenix Open, a bright green scoop called WMPO Green Dream is turning heads and turning treats into tangible help for Arizona communities.
Green ice cream is being sold at the WM Phoenix Open this year
Posted

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — This year at the WM Phoenix Open, a bright green scoop called WMPO Green Dream is turning heads and turning treats into tangible help for Arizona communities.

The limited-edition ice cream, created by Valley shop Novel Ice Cream, isn’t just a fun nod to the “Greenest Show on Grass.” Twenty percent of every scoop sold goes directly to the WM Phoenix Open Working For Tomorrow Fund, helping power sustainability projects across the state. The fund will send those donations directly to nonprofits in the Valley helping fight hunger, and those helping keep our state beautiful through sustainability projects.

ABC15 followed the ripple effect of good starting from a cone at a golf tournament to meals on tables across the Valley.

In the above video, watch as Cameron Polom takes you inside the ice cream truck where the flavor was born and the nonprofits benefiting from the sweet gesture.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo