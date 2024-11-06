Girl reunites with Phoenix firefighters who saved her life from a near-drowning

PHOENIX — Two-year-old Annunziata ‘Nunzi’ Newell toured Phoenix Fire Station 57 for the first time along side her mom, dad and three siblings.

Wednesday was a special day for her, not because she got a princess dress, sticker or cool fire hat. But, because she got to meet her heroes.

Bill Newell recounted the scariest moment of his life on February 22. “We were getting ready for dinner, and we were actually going to sit outside,” he said.

It was moments later, Bill found Nunzi lifeless in their pool near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road.

“I pulled her out and immediately started CPR,” he remembers. Teresa Newell, Nunzi’s mom, urgently called 911. Soon after they heard the sirens.

A crew from Station 57 of the Phoenix Fire Department arrived at their home. Captain Scott Waltrath, Phoenix Fire recalls it being, “a very high stressful situation.”

Captain Anthony Harrison, Phoenix Fire and Paramedic was one of the first on scene. He said, “I have kids, I’m a father so it was just traumatizing to see something like that.”

Nunzi was rushed to Valleywise Hospital where she went into septic shock, lung and heart failure. She was then life flighted to Phoenix Children’s and placed on life support.

Nunzi was in the ICU for two weeks.

Bill recalls, “For the days after, that’s all I could see when I would close my eyes was her face down in the pool in her dress.” The Newell family leaned on their faith and support system during the time of uncertainty.

On March 22, Nunzi was able to go home and made a full recovery.

Not every call like Nunzi’s has a positive outcome. That’s why her reunion means so much to the Phoenix Fire Department.

“To see that we made a difference is extremely important for us,” said Captain Waltrath.

Phoenix fire emphasize having a designated pool watcher. And regardless of having a pool fence, what happened to the Newell Family can happen to anyone.

“We’ve been given her twice,” Bill said. “We had her almost three years ago, and then we got her again.”