FOLLOW-UP: Kids at Surprise shelter receive bikes purchased after cross-country fundraiser

With thousands of miles behind him, a Valley man who biked across the country is helping some of the Valley's youth get on two wheels themselves.

In July, ABC15 talked with Adam Kidd, a veteran who rode from coast to coast to raise money to buy bicycles for kids in emergency housing shelters.

Using the thousands of dollars he raised during his journey, every child living at the New Leaf shelter in Surprise would receive a new bike.

ABC15 followed up with Kidd and his fundraising partner in October and we were there when two bikes were delivered to two teenagers.

