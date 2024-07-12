Local veteran finishes 3,600-mile bike race benefitting Valley kids

A Valley veteran just returned from a 3,600-mile bike race. He not only took second place, but he also raised thousands of dollars for Valley kids.

Adam Kidd hit the road on two wheels, riding from the West Coast to the East Coast as part of the Great American Wheel Race. The journey took him about a month.

His goal was to raise money to buy bicycles for kids living at the New Leaf shelter, which provides emergency housing for families in need.

Kidd says he’s working with a manufacturer to get the bikes and will have them delivered to the shelter in the coming months.

ABC15 talked with Kidd about his nationwide journey and what motivated him to do it. We also heard from New Leaf shelter in Surprise about what the gift means to the children who will reap the benefits.

