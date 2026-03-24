Cave Creek Kiwanis Marketplace raises millions for local kids and families

CAVE CREEK, AZ — What started as a simple garage sale has turned into something much bigger than a bargain hunt.

In Cave Creek, the Kiwanis Marketplace is celebrating 12 years of turning donated items into life-changing support for children and families, raising more than $11 million along the way.

Powered by volunteers and community donations, the massive thrift store uses the proceeds from every purchase to fund scholarships, food programs, and youth sports. The marketplace also funds holiday traditions like the "Christmas for the Kids" event, which gives away dozens of bikes each year.

What started as a simple garage sale now shows how a donated couch or coffee table can help change a child's future.

Watch in the video player above as ABC15's Cameron Polom introduces the people behind the mission.