Author donates thousands of children's books to Operation Santa Claus

PHOENIX — “This is learning shapes, this is learning five senses, learning colors,” said Donna Eastin Garrison pointing to hundreds of boxes at her Peoria home Monday.

Inside them are more than 6,000 books heading to children across the Valley.

“This is helping kids understand that shapes are all over their world, so they can see shapes in anything that they use,” said Donna as she flipped through the pages of one of the colorfully drawn books.

Donna is the author of a unique book series focused on helping children understand fundamental knowledge like colors, senses, shapes, and feelings.

“I created these learning books through the skills and concepts that kids have to know when they enter kindergarten,” said Donna.

Using her more than two decades of experience in early childhood education, Donna created the character of Bun Bun the bunny to take the kiddos on an adventure into learning. It's a book series providing not only fun for parents and their children but an interactive experience that helps prepare the little ones for success in the classroom.

“Inside the book is not just a story but the kids have an opportunity to apply their learning,” said Donna.

Thanks to Donna’s incredible heart, she contacted Sanderson Ford to donate thousands of copies along with thousands of stuffed Bun Buns to ABC15's Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

“It’s about giving back to the community with an emphasis on kids,” said Max Sirstins.

Sirstins is with Sanderson Ford and says he started the annual Operation Santa Claus effort 22 years ago. Operation Santa Claus collects food, new toys, new children's clothing, and monetary donations now through December 20 benefiting five local Valley charities.

“It’s great that somebody goes out and buys a toy, that’s going to make a kid very happy, but a labor of love when it’s hand made or handwritten books, the author Donna doing them, it’s just very special,” said Sirstins.

For Donna, it’s a gesture she hopes inspires others to give as well. But more importantly, it provides countless moments filled with a yearning for learning for children and their families this holiday season.

“It’s important to give to others because that’s what this world is about,” said Donna.