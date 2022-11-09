ABC15’s Operation Santa Claus kicks off November 10th

PHOENIX — For 22 years, ABC15’s Operation Santa Claus has been helping families in need during the holidays, and this year is no different. The annual charity drive will kick off Nov. 10 on ABC15 Arizona and CW61 Arizona and end with one lucky donor winning a brand-new vehicle!

ABC15’s Operation Santa Claus is an Arizona tradition. The annual partnership between ABC15 Arizona and Sanderson Ford helps collect packaged food, unwrapped toys, children’s clothes, and monetary donations for Arizona charities.

This year’s charities are:

· St. Mary’s Food Bank

· Special Olympics Arizona

· Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center (SARRC)

· Military Assistance Mission (MAM)

· Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC)

ABC15’s Operation Santa Claus runs through Dec. 20. The vehicle giveaway will be broadcast live Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. on ABC15’s Sonoran Living.

Donation drop-off locations include:

· Sanderson Ford – 6400 North 51st Ave. in Glendale

· Sanderson Lincoln – 2121 West Bell Rd. in Phoenix

· Sanderson Lincoln Boutique – 15345 North Scottsdale Road

· Participating U-Haul locations across the Valley

· Little Dealer Little Prices – 2350 West Deer Valley Rd. in Phoenix

· ABC15 Studios – 515 North 44th Street in Phoenix

· Authorized Operation Santa Claus events listed at givetotheclaus.com.

Online donations also can be made throughout the campaign at givetotheclaus.com.

Donors who contribute $5 or more will be entered into a weekly drawing to be one of 15 finalists to win a new vehicle. Sanderson Ford and Lincoln will randomly select one donor to win either a new Ford F-150 Crew truck or Lincoln Corsair. Additionally,15 finalists will receive a $100 Visa gift card.

ABC15 Arizona and Sanderson Ford, Lincoln and Lincoln Boutique are partnering with select U-Haul locations, iHeartMedia, Bonneville Media and Audacy for this year’s drive.

ABC15 Arizona and Valley radio stations will give people a festive opportunity to get involved by hosting a Claus-A-Thon on Dec. 7. Throughout the day, ABC15 Arizona will promote the need for donations on all its platforms. ABC15 Arizona will also have a donation phone bank from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“22 years of Operation Santa Claus is incredible! I’m so proud of our employees, partners, and our community for working together and building Operation Santa Claus bigger and better every year,” said David Kimmerle, president of Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln. “This year, the need is even greater. Thousands of families throughout the Valley are counting on us. I really believe the community can and will come together to raise the bar one more time.”

“Our generous viewers always step up to help make sure every letter to Santa is answered so every child gets a chance to enjoy this special time of year,” said Anita Helt, vice-president and general manager at ABC15 Arizona. “Operation Santa Claus has been bringing joy to families for 22 years! ABC15 Arizona is proud to be part of a community project that consistently takes action to help our neighbors in need.”

For more information go to givetotheclaus.com.

About Scripps The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff, ION Mystery, Defy TV and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

About Sanderson Ford

Founded in 1955, Sanderson Ford is a family owned and operated Ford dealership located at 6400 N. 51st Avenue in Glendale, Ariz. The dealership represents one of the largest Ford dealerships in the country and boasts the largest new and used car inventory in the state. As “the dealership that service built,” Sanderson Ford prides itself in providing excellent customer service and giving back to the community it serves. Its annual Operation Santa Claus drive has netted millions of dollars for local charities for more than a decade. For more information, visit sandersonford.com.