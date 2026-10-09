Arizona man trades desert photography for roadside cleanup

David Spencer moved to Quartzsite in 2020 and quickly fell in love with Arizona’s desert landscapes. He spent his free time exploring and photographing the wide-open spaces, mountains and rugged scenery.

But the more time he spent outdoors, the more he noticed something else: trash scattered along the roadsides.

“From the car you might not see it, but if you get out and you start poking around, you start looking, you're gonna find uncomfortable truths there,” Spencer said.

Rather than simply drive past the mess, the former Marine decided to take action. Using his pickup truck and trailer, Spencer has cleaned up nearly 20 miles of roadway across Western Arizona, hauling away abandoned tires, oil containers and other debris.

With Arizona’s busy visitor season approaching, he hopes his work will help people appreciate the scenery without the distraction of litter.

Spencer has also started a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of gas and dumping fees as he continues his cleanup efforts.

His goal is simple: leave the desert a little better than he found it — and give others a cleaner view of the Arizona he loves.

Watch the full story in the video player above.