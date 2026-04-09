Arizona brothers take flight toward shared dream of becoming pilots

As the aviation industry faces a growing need for pilots, two Arizona brothers are already preparing for takeoff.

Kaleb and Kaeden Ricketts are both training to become commercial pilots, building on a passion that started in childhood and grew from flight simulators to real hours in the sky. Now enrolled in separate programs, the brothers continue to push and support each other along the way.

Both have recently completed their first solo flights, a major milestone on their path to the cockpit, as the industry looks to fill thousands of future pilot positions.

Their journey is proof that passion can take you far, especially when you’re not flying solo.

Watch the full story above to see how these brothers are chasing their dream together.