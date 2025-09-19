'A dream and a pencil': Valley sisters on mission to help Apache students thrive

Two Valley sisters took a simple phrase — “a dream and a pencil” — and turned it into a movement.

What began as collecting a few supplies for classmates in need has grown into a lifeline for schools on the Apache Reservation.

For the past four years, their grassroots nonprofit has delivered backpacks, books, and hope to students living in extreme poverty, often the only group to make it out that far to assist these schools.

This year, they provided every student at Seven Mile Elementary School with a backpack full of everything they needed to get the school year started right. Throughout the year, the teens also hosted book drives and delivered them to different schools on the reservation.

ABC15's Cameron Polom talked with the teens about their special mission and heard from one school principal whose school has benefited from their generosity.

The teens say they are always looking for donations and volunteers. For more information, click here.

Watch the full video in the player above.