YCSO: 8-month-old child dead after being left in car in Cordes Lakes Tuesday

It's unclear how long the child was left alone in the car
Yavapai County Sheriffs Office
CORDES LAKES, AZ — An 8-month-old child died Tuesday night after being left in a car in Cordes Lakes, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

YCSO says they were called Tuesday around 9 p.m. to a report that a child was left in a car and was believed to be dead. Deputies responded and confirmed the child was beyond resuscitation efforts.

Cordes Lakes is north of the Valley along Interstate 17, southeast of Mayer.

No other information on this incident has been released, including where the car was and how long the child was inside before being found.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

