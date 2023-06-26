Watch Now
White House announces nearly $1B for internet expansion in Arizona

Leaders working to increase internet speed for low-income families.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 11:36:16-04

Arizona is set to receive nearly $1 billion as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s initiative to expand internet access around the country.

The “Internet for All” initiative will use more than $42 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funding will either create or upgrade broadband networks and offer training, development, and more to make increased internet access possible.

According to the White House on Monday, $993,112,231.37 will be allocated to Arizona.

