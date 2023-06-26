White House announces nearly $1B for internet expansion in Arizona

Arizona is set to receive nearly $1 billion as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s initiative to expand internet access around the country.

Videos in the player above highlight ABC15's previous internet access coverage.

The “Internet for All” initiative will use more than $42 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funding will either create or upgrade broadband networks and offer training, development, and more to make increased internet access possible.

According to the White House on Monday, $993,112,231.37 will be allocated to Arizona.

MORE RELATED STORIES:

