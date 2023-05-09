See if you qualify for discounted internet, tech products through Affordable Connectivity Program

The City of Phoenix is hoping to get more people connected to the internet through the Federal Communication Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program, or ACP.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego attended an event Tuesday morning to raise awareness about the program and help more people get signed up for the benefits.

ACP provides a discount (up to $30 per month) on internet services and money back (up to $100 discount from select providers) on computer or tablet purchases.

Who is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program?



Arizonans with income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines ($60,000 for a family of four)

Households can also be eligible if one or more members participates in SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income, Federal Public Housing Assistance, Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefits, free or reduced-price school lunch, Federal Pell Grant, or Lifeline.

How to apply

Connect Arizona offers a list of affordable and free internet providers in the state, including those who participate in ACP.

You can see if you qualify and sign up for the program here.