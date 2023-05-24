Non-profit group providing computers, internet access to those in need

MESA, AZ — A non-profit organization is helping young people get connected and strengthen their technology skills.

‘Compudopt’ allows families with children to get a computer and wireless internet access — all for free.

RELATED: See if you qualify for discounted internet, tech products through Affordable Connectivity Program

They rely on donations — of either cash or used computers — to help supply those in need across the country with the proper tools.

In addition to just providing the hardware, Compudopt has STEAM education opportunities for all ages.

Now, the organization is expanding into Arizona with a location in Mesa.

On Wednesday, more than 100 students from a local high school, who were chosen for the initial tech giveaway, picked up their new computers.

The free computer Veronica got in her house will provide a little peace among her teen daughters.

“We share a laptop, so that’s going to be very helpful for us,” she said.

The same goes for Rhiannon, 16, who hopes to use the refurbished, windows laptop to one-day, study nursing.

“I want to do some research for school and colleges,” she said.

The organization also has a goal of connecting 10,000 Mesa households to the internet.

Need a computer or internet?

Compudopt has a registration form online that allows you and your family to sign up to participate in the technology giveaway. You'll be asked to answer questions about the number of people in your household, your child’s school district, income, and more. If selected, you will be contacted about how to pick up your devices.

They also have volunteer opportunities.

For more information, click here.