WHAT TO EXPECT: Excessive Heat Watches ahead as temperatures skyrocket in Arizona

PHOENIX — Get ready for the hottest days of 2021 in Arizona so far!

After a slow start to the hot temperatures compared to last year's record-setting summer, the heat will be skyrocketing this weekend!

High pressure will move in and park itself over Arizona, sending temperatures soaring.

We are now tracking our first days at 110 degrees or more on Sunday and Monday and, at this point, it looks likely that we'll stay above 110º through all of next week in Phoenix.

KNXV

As a result, Excessive Heat Watches will take effect Sunday through next Wednesday for central and western Arizona, including the Valley, meaning that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, may occur.

This means that sunburn, dehydration, and heat-related illnesses can impact the human body in a matter of minutes!

Be sure to take action ahead of the impending extreme heat by staying hydrated and trying to avoid outdoor activities during the hottest time of the day.

KNXV

On average, our first day at 110º or hotter happens around June 11th.

With the latest climate averages from 1991 to 2020, the number of 110-degree days each year has increased. Phoenix now averages 21 days a year at 110 degrees or more. That's up from the previous 30-year average of 19 days a year and from the all-time average of 12 days a year.