WATCH: Lawmaker introduces bill to make breast imaging tests more affordable

An Arizona lawmaker has introduced a bill that could make getting medically necessary breast-imaging tests more affordable and accessible.

Representative Michelle Pena (R-Yuma) introduced House Bill 2561 in the hopes of eliminating patient out-of-pocket costs for breast imaging deemed to be medically necessary, like breast MRIs and ultrasounds.

Out-of-pocket costs can sometimes stop people from taking these important medical steps to see if they have breast cancer. Experts say early detection of breast cancer is key, as these cases that are diagnosed later can be more deadly, and more difficult and expensive to treat.

Despite decreasing mortality rates, 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will still be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, a recent report from the American Cancer Society found.

Twenty-seven states have already put Pena's policy into effect.

