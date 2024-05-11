WATCH: Inside DC-10 Tanker that helped fight three Arizona wildfires this week

MESA, AZ — Meet the pilot who flew missions across three different fires in Arizona this week!

RK Smithley gave ABC15 an inside look at an air tanker that fights fires around the world. The DC-10 Tanker, repurposed from an old commercial jetliner, is outfitted to drop up to 9,400 gallons per trip.

This week, the tanker fought fires across the state, including here in the Valley.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management reports a fire near Towers Mountain in Yavapai County and the Flying Bucket Fire south of Goodyear are for the most part, contained.

ABC15 is told the tanker will remain at Mesa Gateway Airport for the foreseeable future until it's called elsewhere.

Watch the video in the player above to get an inside look at the tanker.