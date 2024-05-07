Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsGoodyear News

Actions

Flying Bucket Fire grows to 1,000 acres south of Goodyear

Fire crews continue to battle a brush fire south of Goodyear near SR-238 and 99th Avenue on Monday.
flying bucket fire
AIR15
flying bucket fire
Posted at 9:22 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 00:26:16-04

Fire crews continue to battle a brush fire south of Goodyear near SR-238 and 99th Avenue on Monday.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire has grown to approximately 1,000 acres as of 9 p.m.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 

Officials say there are no immediate exposures and no reported injuries.

The area has been turned over to BLM. It is unknown what caused the fire.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo