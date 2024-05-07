Flying Bucket Fire grows to 1,000 acres south of Goodyear

Fire crews continue to battle a brush fire south of Goodyear near SR-238 and 99th Avenue on Monday.

New Start: #FlyingBucketFire loc. 19 mi. SW of Maricopa along 99th Avenue & S. of SR 238. Fire est. bet. 600-700 ac, burning thru grass & brush. #AZForestry hand crew en route along w/order for 6 engines & 2 water tenders. Single Engine Air Tankers engaged along w/ local… pic.twitter.com/T5ijJkirqP — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) May 7, 2024

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire has grown to approximately 1,000 acres as of 9 p.m.

Officials say there are no immediate exposures and no reported injuries.

The area has been turned over to BLM. It is unknown what caused the fire.