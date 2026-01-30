Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: ASU scientists find new ways to stop locust swarms before they spread

Researchers say soil health and nutrition could help prevent future outbreaks
Locust swarms can devastate crops in a matter of hours, threatening food supplies across the globe. Now, scientists at Arizona State University say they’re uncovering practical ways to stop swarms before they start.
Their research shows locusts rely on high-carbohydrate plants to fuel long migrations — and that healthier soils with higher nitrogen levels make crops less appealing, naturally reducing swarm risk without heavy pesticide use.

ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs went underground inside ASU’s Locust Space Agency to see how this work could help farmers prevent outbreaks, protect crops, and strengthen food security — in Arizona and around the world.

