Vice President JD Vance to visit Arizona on Monday to campaign for Republicans

ORO VALLEY, AZ — Vice President JD Vance is coming to Arizona next week.

Sergio Arellano, the Arizona Republican Party chairman, announced Vance will be in Oro Valley on Monday, June 22, to speak at an event.

In a release, Arellano says Vance "has been very involved in helping to elect solid Republicans across the country," and the public is invited "to join him in that effort."

Specific details of Vance's time in Arizona were not immediately released.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. Those interested in attending can sign up by clicking here.