University of Arizona suspends Sigma Phi Epsilon activities amid investigation

The University of Arizona has suspended activities for Sigma Phi Epsilon while it investigates alleged student code of conduct violations involving the fraternity.

“Activities Suspension has been imposed pending the outcome of this investigation because it has been determined that your organization presents a substantial risk to members of the university community,” the university's Dean of Students Office said in a letter sent to the fraternity Wednesday.

According to the university, Sigma Phi Epsilon is accused of serving alcohol to underage guests and “created an environment that is a danger to the university community” during two unregistered social events held this semester.

Under the suspension, the fraternity is prohibited from hosting, attending, participating in or sponsoring any organizational activities until the investigation is complete.

The fraternity may continue to hold business meetings during the suspension.