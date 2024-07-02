TODAY: Arizona’s voter registration deadline for the August primary election

Arizona’s voter registration deadline for the August primary election is July 1.

According to an unofficial query of the voter registration database by Secretary of State officials, there are nearly 4.1 million registered voters in Arizona.

Republicans are, once again, the largest group of registered voters at 1.45 million. Earlier this year the party surpassed Independents and those not registered to a party, who now make up 1.4 million registered voters. Democrats trail both groups with just under 1.2 million.

Each party has different strengths in different areas of the Valley. Cities and towns with the highest share of Republican voters are mostly found in the outskirts of the Phoenix metro. Places with higher shares of Democratic voters are either more Hispanic or Urban, and those places with higher shares of voters not registered to a party are the suburbs found in between.

