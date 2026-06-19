Three hikers found dead from apparent heat-related illness at the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, AZ — Grand Canyon National Park officials say three people have died recently from heat-related issues while visiting the park.

On June 12, officials say a 72-year-old man appeared to suffer heat-related illness along the South Kaibab Trail and was dead by the time rescue crews got to him.

Then on June 16, a 67-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman also appeared to have died from heat-related illness while on the North Kaibab Trail.

All three of their deaths are under investigation by the Coconino County Medical Examiner to determine an exact cause. Their identities have not been released.

Park rangers say in both cases, the deceased hikers were hiking trails in the Inner Canyon, where temperatures can exceed 109º in the shade during midday hours.

Visitors of the Grand Canyon are reminded that summer temperatures in the Inner Canyon reach dangerous levels, creating conditions that can quickly overwhelm hikers during the hottest parts of the day.

Due to the heat, the National Park Service is encouraging visitors to stay off Inner Canyon Trails from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.